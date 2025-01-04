Republican says Trump was playing golf when president-elect called him to switch House speaker vote to Johnson

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., initially voted for Jim Jordan for speaker of the House Friday, but President-elect Trump was able to convince him to change his vote — while working on his golf game.

Norman was one of three Republicans who initially refused to vote for Mike Johnson to retain his role.

While speaking to reporters Friday, Norman said Trump had called him more than once to try to influence his vote on the speaker.

In Trump’s first phone call to Norman, Trump was hitting the links.

“He said, ‘Look, I’m in the middle of a golf game.’ That was the first time I talked to him,” Norman said, via MediaIte.

“He said, ‘Well, you did vote for Nikki Haley.’ I said, ‘Yes, sir, I did. We’re with you now.’ And I said, ‘We will be with Mike Johnson.'”

Trump owns numerous golf courses, one of which was the site of a second assassination attempt on his life in the summer. Trump’s USGA handicap was once as low as a 2.5, and he claims to have recorded eight holes-in-one.

Trump also spoke with Keith Self, R-Texas, on the phone in an effort to sway Self’s vote, sources told Fox News Digital.

Self confirmed to reporters he had spoken with Trump by phone multiple times Friday.

“I talked to him a couple of times today,” Self said. “We had a lively discussion.”

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., connected Trump with Self and Norman by phone after they voted against Johnson, the sources said.

Johnson won the House speakership in the first round of voting, after it initially appeared he might lose.

Self, Norman and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., each voted for lawmakers other than Johnson, appearing to put the speaker’s gavel out of reach.

But House leaders did not formally close the vote while figuring out a path forward. GOP lawmakers were told to be on the House floor immediately in preparation for a second vote.

That second vote did not occur, however, and Johnson was sworn in as speaker Friday afternoon.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.

