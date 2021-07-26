Report: A majority of Dodgers players don’t want Trevor Bauer back

Pitcher Trevor Bauer has not exactly had the season he felt he would after he won the NL Cy Young for the Cincinnati Reds last year.

He is currently on administrative leave from the Dodgers after being accused of sexual assault.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Major League Baseball put Bauer on paid leave on July 2nd under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players union in 2015.

Now there’s a report from Los Angeles Times writer Mike DiGiovanna that Bauer has not exactly endeared himself to the Dodgers clubhouse, and a number of players would be just fine without him.

“A majority of players do not want [Trevor] Bauer back under any circumstances,” DiGiovanna wrote, according to “two people with knowledge of Dodgers clubhouse dynamics.”

The current paid administrative leave for Bauer, which the club has previously extended twice, runs through Tuesday.

Bauer was on hand in Los Angeles Friday for a court hearing, which was pushed to August 2nd as Bauer’s attorney asked for more time to prepare because of recently-received medical records and exhibits.

Right now, the three-day hearing is now set to take place on August 2nd, 3rd, and 19th.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reports say that Bauer’s accuser will testify in the case and that her lawyers will call Bauer as a witness. Bauer’s attorney has advised him to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights.

It feels like the way things are going, Bauer won’t pitch again in 2021. What the future holds from there is anyone’s guess.

Bauer has always marched to the beat of his own drum, but this time he might really feel isolation if he’s found guilty and must stay away from the game for an extended amount of time.