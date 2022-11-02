Reggie Miller wonders where NBA players are in midst of Kyrie Irving controversy: ‘It’s been crickets’

NBA great Reggie Miller had an interesting take on Kyrie Irving on Tuesday night and called out other players for staying silent when it came to the Brooklyn Nets star’s tweet on a movie with antisemitic tropes.

While Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley both took the point guard to task over the ordeal, Miller took a different route during the broadcast of the Nets and Chicago Bulls.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“In years past, this league has been great because the players have led the way and they have strong voices,” he said, via the New York Post. “When Donald Sterling stepped in it, when Robert Sarver just recently stepped in it, our voices in the basketball community and our players were vocally strong in some type of discipline being handed down – or be gone.

“The players have dropped the ball on this case when it’s been one of their own. It’s been crickets. And it’s disappointing, because this league has been built on the shoulders of the players being advocates. Right is right and wrong is wrong. And if you’re gonna call out owners, and rightfully so, then you’ve got to call out players as well. You can’t go silent in terms of this for Kyrie Irving. I want to hear the players and their strong opinions as well, just as we heard about Robert Sarver and Donald Sterling.”

SHAQ RIPS KYRIE IRVING OVER ANTISEMITISM CONTROVERSY, CALLS HIM AN ‘IDIOT’

On Monday, Jewish fans wearing “Fight anti-Semitism” shirts sat courtside at the Barclays Center when the Nets took on the Indiana Pacers. The fans reportedly heckled Irving during the game.

He would come up to them and say, “Grateful for you guys.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since then, Irving has received no discipline for the tweet.