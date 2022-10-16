Referee addresses UNLV marching band in odd moment during college football game

A college football referee had to step in and address the UNLV band during the Rebels’ game against Air Force on Saturday night.

With about 1:44 left in the third quarter, Steve Baron was seen going up into the stands and talking to the Star of Nevada Marching Band. It’s likely that Baron was in the stands to tell the band to stop playing during certain times of Air Force’s drives.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Mountain West Conference has specific rules regarding when bands can play during the game.

“Bands are prohibited from playing during game action or at any time that is disruptive to the competitors. Pregame, postgame, timeouts, halftime, between quarters, or other breaks in the action are permissible times for band activities,” the rules state. “In the sport of football, bands must discontinue playing when the team with the ball breaks the huddle until the completion of the play. If a team plays a no-huddle offense, the band shall not play at any time during the offensive possession.”

TENNESSEE FANS CELEBRATE WIN OVER ALABAMA BY TAKING DOWN GOAL POST

Air Force was leading the game 35-7 when Baron went into the stands to address the band. The Falcons won the game 42-7. The game was played at Allegiant Stadium.

Brad Roberts and John Lee Eldridge III each made more than 100 yards rushing. Roberts finished with four touchdowns. Eldridge had one. Emmanuel Michel added a touchdown on the ground as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Air Force improved to 5-2 on the season. UNLV fell to 4-3.