Redskins' Cody Latimer facing gun charges after alleged poker game incident: reports

Washington Redskins‘ wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested over the weekend after allegedly pulling out a gun at a poker game, according to reports.

Latimer, 27, appeared in a Douglas County, Colo., court on Monday to face several charges including felony illegal discharge of a firearm and second-degree assault related to an incident that took place at a friend’s apartment early Saturday morning.

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an apartment complex on Zenith Meridian Drive shortly after midnight over reports of multiple shots fired. Once on the scene, law enforcement spoke to Roderick English, who described himself as Latimer’s best friend, ESPN reported, citing KUSA.

English told authorities that several people, including Latimer, showed up to his apartment at around 8 p.m. to play poker. Members of the group were reportedly drinking and gambling when a dispute purportedly broke out between Latimer and another person.

The police report did not include details about the initial altercation, but Latimer’s attorney revealed during court on Monday that there was an investigation into an allegation of sexual assault committed by an individual at the gathering against Latimer’s 4-year-old son.

According to 9NEWS, English went on to tell police that he broke up the fight and told everyone to go home, but Latimer allegedly showed up 30 minutes later with a gun and verbally threatened to “kill everybody.”

The altercation escalated when Latimer reportedly fired two shots near English, who pinned the athlete to the wall before being struck in the head with the gun. The argument between the two eventually ended with English directing Latimer to calm down.

Latimer was taken into custody and charged with felony illegal discharge of a firearm, second-degree assault, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. He was later released on Saturday on a $25,000 bond. He is due back in court on July 24.

He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2014 and spent two seasons with the New York Giants before being signed by the Redskins in the offseason.