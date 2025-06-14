Reds’ Wade Miley responds after being identified as alleged drug supplier to late Tyler Skaggs

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Wade Miley was recently tabbed as one of Tyler Skaggs’ alleged drug suppliers before his death from an overdose in 2019.

Skaggs’ former agent, Ryan Hamill, said in a deposition earlier this week that Skaggs told him he had been using pain pills containing oxycodone, which were provided by Miley.

The deposition is part of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Skaggs’ family against his former Los Angeles Angels. Skaggs and Miley were teammates with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012 and 2013.

Miley briefly addressed the matter on Friday.

“I hate what happened to Tyler. It sucks. My thoughts are with his family and friends,” he began. “But I’m not going to sit here and talk about things that somebody might have said about me or whatnot. I was never a witness for any of this. I’ve never been accused of any wrongdoing.”

Former LA Angels publicist Eric Kay was convicted in Texas of providing the fentanyl-laced pills that an autopsy found had contributed to Skaggs’ death. He was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison in 2022.

Miley, 38, is not facing criminal charges, and it is not the first time his name has come up in relation to Skaggs’ death. During the sentencing phase of Kay’s case, prosecutors used a recording of a conversation between Kay and his mother, in which Kay said Miley was one of Skaggs’ drug suppliers.

Former New York Mets ace Matt Harvey admitted during Kay’s trial that he had supplied drugs to Skaggs. The two were teammates with the Angels in the year of Skaggs’ death.

Harvey, C.J. Cron, Mike Morin and Cam Bedrosian also said in court that they had been provided drugs by Kay.

Harvey and three other players also testified they received pills from Skaggs and described the recreational drug use they witnessed while with the Angels.

Miley signed a one-year contract with the Reds on June 4 and has made two starts this season. He had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow in May 2024 and signed a minor league deal with Cincinnati in February.

Skaggs was 27 when he was found in a hotel room in Southlake, Texas, before the Angels were set to play the Texas Rangers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

