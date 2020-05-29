Reds' Trevor Bauer, ex-MLB pitcher Kyle Lohse spar over negotiating tactics

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer found himself in a new feud on social media – this time with retired pitcher Kyle Lohse over the league’s players union’s fight with owners over compensation for 2020.

Lohse responded Thursday to a tweet from Bauer who said the MLB agent Scott Boras should stop “meddling” in union affairs. The former pitcher who spent 16 years in the majors before stepping away after the 2016 season told Bauer he should keep his comments within the union.

“Who do you think has helped put a system in place where you can throw balls and never have to really work a day in your life while making unreal amounts of money? Take your comments to the MLBPA if you have concerns, not twitter. Let the union do the talking. Best of luck,” Lohse tweeted.

Bauer responded: “Sorry for upsetting you Kyle but if I wanted Scott boras to represent my interests and the interests of my family and many employees etc, I would ask Scott boras to do that, I don’t want him to. I want the player group through the union to do so.”

Lohse also responded to a Tuesday tweet from Bauer’s agent Rachel Luba. She responded to owners reportedly scrapping a 50-50 revenue split in favor of a sliding pay scale for the 2020 season and accused them of hoping the move would “internally pin players against one another.”

Lohse wrote Thursday: “You do realize that when players like the one you represent drop ‘truth bombs’ it only helps the owners perception that players are going against each other, right? But as long as he’s got a brand for himself, who cares.”

The World Series champ later said he was going to “let it go for now,” when Bauer came back.

“Kyle, your time as a player has come and gone. You’re no longer part of the player group negotiating. Everyone appreciates your time and your service, but you don’t speak on behalf of the players anymore. That time has come and gone for you. You’re not privy to everything that’s going on … that inherently means you’re out of touch … it’s not an insult…”

Lohse fired back: “Trevor, I’m just gonna chalk this one up to immaturity. While your generation is talking mlb business while playing video games and complaining publicly how the union is doing, us out of touch ex players aren’t happy standing by, watching you wreck what was built.”

The Red star then quipped, “Ok boomer.”

Lohse later said the “real” reason why Bauer wasn’t down with Boras’ tactics is because of his and his alleged “girlfriend/agent’s” agenda.

Bauer called Lohse “sexist” for assuming that he was dating Luba – who became a certified agent in November and at 27 is one of the youngest agents in baseball, according to the New York Post.

After another back-and-forth, it appeared that Luba got the final word.

“Imagine a world where a law degree, experiences as an MLBPA attorney, having worked at other mlb agencies, and successfully becoming a certified MLB Player Agent with a client in the majors isn’t enough to avoid comments like this (mind-blown emoji) so disappointing,” she wrote.