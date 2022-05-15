Reds toss combined no-hitter behind Hunter Greene, still lose to Pirates

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cincinnati Reds completed the third no-hitter of the MLB season but did it in an unusual fashion – losing 1-0 to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

The Reds became the sixth team in MLB history to throw a no-hitter and lose.

Cincinnati starter Hunter Greene tossed 118 pitches and was relieved by Art Warren in the eighth. Warren walked the bases loaded and Ke’Bryan Hayes grounded into a force-out to score the lone run.

The Reds would go down in order in the ninth and the Pirates would pick up the win. Cincinnati has the worst record in baseball, dropping to 9-26 overall this season.

The last time a team lost despite not giving up any hits occurred in 2008 when Jered Weaver and Jose Arredondo of the Los Angeles Angels lost while no-hitting the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Boston Red Sox did it to the then-Cleveland Indians in 1992, the New York Yankees did it against the Chicago White Sox in 1990, the Baltimore Orioles did it against the Detroit Tigers in 1967 and the then-Houston Colt .45s did it against the Reds in 1964.

Greene’s 118 pitches were the most any pitcher has thrown this season. He was the first Reds rookie to take a no-hitter through seven innings since Travis Wood had a perfect game going into the ninth in 2010, according to MLB.com.

Reid Detmers, of the Angels, tossed a no-hitter earlier in the week. Five New York Mets pitchers tossed a combined no-hitter in April against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.