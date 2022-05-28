Reds’ Tommy Pham suspended 3 games for slapping Joc Pederson, says it was more than just fantasy football

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Major League Baseball issued Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham a three-game suspension Saturday for slapping Joc Pederson in the face over what the Giants player said was a disagreement about fantasy football.

Pham, who was scratched from the lineup right before Friday night’s game started, will miss the remainder of the three-game series after MLB announced the suspension, which includes the night of the altercation.

Pederson told reporters after the game the incident happened during batting practice when Pham approached him about a fantasy football league issue that they had over a year ago.

“We were in a fantasy league together. I put somebody — a player — on the injured reserve when they were listed as out and added another player,” Pederson said. “And then there was a text message in the group saying that I was cheating because I was stashing players on the bench.”

Pederson explained that he felt he was within his right in setting up his team for that week and sent a screenshot of the rules to his group chat. He also pointed out that Pham had a similar situation on his team.

Pederson then addressed the slapping incident.

“There was a decent amount of people around. I didn’t get emotional, I don’t think violence is the answer, I guess you could say … It was an unfortunate situation over a fantasy football rule – it wasn’t a rule.”

According to Pham, there’s more to the story.

“He did some s– I don’t condone,” Pham said Saturday, via The Cincinnati Enquirer. “So I had to address it.

“There was some s— that went on in fantasy, but what he forgot to tell you guys too, you know, he said some disrespectful s— in a text message and I called him out on it. It was regarding my former team.”

Pham said he agreed to the three-game suspension but repeated that the altercation stemmed from Pederson’s “disrespect.”

“I didn’t like that, and I didn’t like the sketchy s— going on in fantasy.”