Reds player tests positive for coronavirus, Pirates series postponed

A Cincinnati Reds player has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting MLB on Saturday to postpone the final two games of the team’s series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The player was not identified, but it is the second time a Reds player has contracted the virus during the abbreviated 60-game season. First baseman Matt Davidson was previously placed on the injured list after a positive test, but subsequent tests came back negative and he returned.

The Reds beat the Pirates 8-1 on Friday night after Pittsburgh had three days off when their series with the Cardinals was called off due to St. Louis’ own outbreak.

Cincinnati becomes the third team to have a game postponed because someone on their roster tested positive, following the Miami Marlins and Cardinals.

St. Louis played their first game in more than two weeks on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. It marks their sixth game of the season while every other team in the NL Central has played at least 17.

“Today feels very much like opening day for the St. Louis Cardinals, and there’s a lot of excitement right now in that clubhouse,” said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.