Reds' pitching prospect Hunter Greene fires baseball through car window

The Cincinnati Reds‘ top pitching prospect, Hunter Greene, showed off his unique training regimen as he, along with the rest of baseball, awaits the all-clear to return to his team’s facility to get ready to start the season.

Green tweeted a video Sunday showing himself firing a pitch through the open window of a driverless vehicle that rolled through the shot. Greene claimed the car was a Tesla.

YANKEES’ BRIAN CASHMAN REMAINS PEEVED OVER ASTROS SCANDAL: ‘THERE’S A LITTLE BIT OF FRUSTRATION’

“Watch ya lips!” Greene captioned the video.

Greene, 20, had Tommy John surgery last year and was expected to be completely healthy for the 2020 season and possibly join the starting rotation later in the year.

MLB STARS BRYCE HARPER, NOLAN ARENADO DEFEND BLAKE SNELL OVER PAY STANCE: ‘HE MADE A LOT OF GOOD POINTS’

“I’ve gone through a lot emotionally, spiritually, mentally,” Greene said at a Reds fan event in January, according to the Courier-Journal. “Physically, I’ve been working out and throwing and running for a long time now, but it’s been more of the mental, spiritual side and the emotional side of being able to get through this rehab process.”

The Reds selected Greene with the No. 2 pick of the 2017 draft out of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In 2018, he had a 4.48 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 18 games for Single-A Dayton of the Midwest League.