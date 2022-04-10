Reds’ Hunter Greene dazzling early in his debut against World Series champion Braves

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cincinnati Reds’ pitcher Hunter Greene, the 22nd ranked prospect according to MLB.com, is lighting it up in his debut. It’s early but our first glance at the 22-year-old shows real promise of an ace for that staff. He made the World Series champion Atlanta Braves look silly.

Greene blew away the Braves’ newly acquired superstar Matt Olson, and he didn’t stop there. He would go on to show off that nasty slider the next few innings striking out six. Like real confidence in that secondary stuff, throwing three straight breaking balls to wipe out hitters.

Without Spider-Tack, a sticky substance that took over baseball the past couple of years and has since been banned, pitchers have had a great deal of command issues. Greene showed immediate success locating a heater that dialed all the way up to 101 mph this afternoon to go along with a polished slider.

He hasn’t gone to his other pitches much, but we can’t see why he’d do so this early when you’ve got a fastball like this? Credit to the young man for sticking with what works.

Hunter Greene underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2019 that obviously sidelined the 6-foot-5 right-hander for the season.

Another year of recovery in 2021 seems to be paying off early with every bit of “stuff” he had prior to the injury. If that right arm can stay on the field … the NL Central is in trouble.