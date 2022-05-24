Reds fan accidentally catches foul ball in beer cup, chugs game-flavored beverage

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chicago Cups maintained their three-game road win streak on Monday night after topping the Cincinnati Reds in a 7-4 victory, but one Reds’ fan still had something to celebrate about after catching a foul ball in his beer cup.

At the top of the third inning, Cubs’ first baseman Alfonso Rivas fouled a ball to left field.

A swarm of Reds fans in the third row jumped to catch it, but one lucky fan found himself at the mercy of an unspoken rule when the ball accidentally landed in his half-full beer cup.

After the shock of his luck had quickly passed, the man stood up and finished his beer, and, as tradition demands, he did so without taking out the game-used ball.

“He just housed the whole beer with the ball still in the cup!” Reds’ play-by-play announcer John Sadak said during the broadcast. “Oh, the deliciousness that is game-used beer.”

Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom hit three-run homers to help the Cubs close out the night and improve their road game win streak to three.

The Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (1-4, 4.88) to the mound to face Reds’ Tyler Mahle (2-4, 5.23) on Tuesday night at 6:40 ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.