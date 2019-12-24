Redbox Bowl 2019: California vs. Illinois preview, how to watch and more

The Redbox Bowl will be played between the California Golden Bears and the Illinois Fighting Illini on Dec. 30. The game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

California comes into the game with a 7-5 overall record and a 4-5 record in the Pac-12 Conference. Illinois comes into the game with a 6-6 record and a 4-5 record in the Big Ten Conference.

The Golden Bears will make their second straight bowl game appearance and second under coach Justin Wilcox. Chase Gabers leads the California offense with 1,500 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes this season. Christopher Brown Jr. is the team’s top running back with 794 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Nikko Remingo leads with 34 catches for 477 yards and two touchdowns. No other wide receiver or tight end has more than two touchdown catches. Brown has three touchdown catches, leading the team. Cameron Goode is the Bears’ top defender with eight and a half sacks this season.

The Fighting Illini will be in their first bowl game since 2014 and first in the Lovie Smith era. Illinois got its biggest win in years defeating Wisconsin 24-23 earlier this year. Brandon Peters is the team’s leader on offense with 1,611 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes but is questionable to play in the game because of a head injury. Matt Robinson is the team’s backup quarterback. Reggie Corbin leads with 634 rushing yards and six touchdowns, while Josh Imatorbhebhe has 33 catches for 634 yards and nine touchdowns. Imatorbhebhe is also questionable for the game with an undisclosed injury. Dele Harding and Sydney Brown are leading with three interceptions on defines while Oluwole Betiku Jr. has eight sacks.

The Redbox Bowl will be the 11th meeting between Illinois and California. They first played in 1955 but haven’t played since 2005.

