Red Sox’s Rafael Devers brutal start to MLB season results in unfortunate history

We are just a few short days removed from MLB’s 2025 Opening Day, but Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers’ strikeout trend is already raising some concerns.

The Red Sox’s designated hitter made 12 plate appearances over Boston’s first three games of the season. While he failed to record a hit during any of those at-bats, his 10 strikeouts made some rather unfortunate history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

That volume of strikeouts represented an unprecedented rate in the first three games of any MLB season on record, USA Today reported.

PIRATES’ NICK GONZALES SUFFERS FREAK INJURY ON HOME RUN, HITS 10-DAY IL

Devers’ early regular season struggles come on the heels of a tense spring training. During the exhibition period, Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Devers appeared to be at odds about whether he would spend time on the baseball diamond covering third base.

Shortly before Opening Day, Cora confirmed Devers would handle the team’s designated hitter duties on a full-time basis.

The Red Sox season has been less than ideal so far — albeit through just four games. The 2025 campaign did get off to a promising start as Boston celebrated a 5-2 season-opening win over the Texas Rangers.

However, the Red Sox proceeded to drop their next three games, falling to 1-3 on the young season.

Former Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom previously described Devers as a star, and the franchise is paying him like one. Devers inked a contract with the Red Sox worth $313.5 million in Jan. 2023, ESPN reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He finished last season with 28 home runs and had a .272 batting average.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.