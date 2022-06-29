Red Sox’s latest loss to Blue Jays blamed on Tanner Houck, who didn’t throw a pitch

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston Red Sox reliever Tanner Houck received a ton of criticism from reporters and fans alike on Tuesday night following the team’s bullpen blowing a lead against the Toronto Blue Jays.

One problem: Houck wasn’t with the Red Sox. According to multiple reports, Houck was among the Red Sox players who are unvaccinated against the coronavirus and couldn’t enter Toronto.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Boston starter Michael Wacha allowed three runs in the first inning and four runs over five innings. The Red Sox had a one-run lead until Toronto scored two in the ninth inning to win the game.

In his third season, Houck has a 3.42 ERA in 22 appearances with six saves and 47 strikeouts.

But it was his unavailability in the wake of the blown save and the loss that roiled fans and media.

ANGELS-MARINERS BRAWL: ARCHIE BRADLEY SUFFERS INJURY DURING FRACAS, COULD MISS 2 MONTHS

Houck told the Boston Globe in April he wasn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“I think it’s a personal choice for everyone whether they get it or not. So, that’s all I really got to say on it,” he said at the time.

He also said, “I’ll do whatever I need to help us win.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boston, which made it to the American League Championship Series last season, fell to 42-33 on the season. Toronto improved to 42-33 on the year.