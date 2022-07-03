Red Sox’s Josh Winckowski unimpressed with Wrigley Field, Cubs manager responds

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston Red Sox right-handed pitcher Josh Winckowski took a shot at Wrigley Field following the team’s loss to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.

Wrigley Field is one of the oldest and most historic stadiums in all of Major League Baseball. But for Winckowski, it wasn’t all that impressive when comparing it to Fenway Park.

“A little underwhelming. Fenway kind of has a presence to it. I really didn’t get that here, to be honest. I said to my mom last night, this place is very stock standard, if you ask me. I didn’t really feel anything, to be honest. It kind of just felt like another ballpark,” he said, via Mass Live.

Cubs manager David Ross had the luxury of playing for Chicago and Boston during his career.

He pushed back on Winckowski’s Wrigley remarks.

“Underwhelming? I don’t know what his life experience is, but I appreciate this place a lot. I’ve got a lot of history here. This is one of the best [ballparks] I’ve ever been around,” Ross said, via NBC Sports Chicago.

The former catcher who won World Series titles with both teams said his experience was “pretty amazing.”

“I’ve been part of a World Series in both. [Saturday] night at Wrigley felt pretty awesome. It was nice to have fans on their feet, the ‘Go, Cubs, Go,’ packed house. It was fun,” Ross said.

“Fenway’s the same. Historic. You walk into it, just like here, beautiful ballpark — a lot of history there. Very similar from my vantage point. Two amazing ballparks and great places to play, great fan bases, intense. Fun atmosphere.”