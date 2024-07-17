Red Sox’s Jarren Duran belts decisive home run as AL beats NL in MLB All-Star Game

The American League saw their nine-game win streak in the MLB All-Star Game evaporate last year when the National League finally beat them.

Perhaps a new win streak started Tuesday night at Globe Life Field, though, as the AL defeated the NL, 5-3, thanks to a clutch two-run home run off Boston Red Sox first-time All-Star Jarren Duran’s bat.

Facing Cincinnati Reds hurler Hunter Greene, Duran smoked a 95 mph fastball right in the heart of the plate 413 feet over the right center field wall to break the 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning.

It may have been Duran’s only hit in his two at-bats on the night, but it was the decisive hit that gave the AL its victory, which led the young outfielder to receive the All-Star Game MVP Award.

Duran has been quite the story coming out of Boston this year, as he leads the league in doubles (27) and triples (10), while belting 10 homers with 41 RBI over 95 games. He has been very open about battling mental health in the past when his time in the bigs did not provide the right production, but he is clearly making the best of his situation now.

He is not the only first-time All-Star that shined in Texas on Tuesday night, as Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes got the ball in the first inning as the NL starter and showcased his filthy arsenal for everyone to see.

Skenes, who has a 1.90 ERA at the All-Star break after 11 starts since being called up in May, set down his first two hitters before walking New York Yankees star Juan Soto, which made way for a matchup everyone was looking forward to.

Aaron Judge came to the plate to face Skenes, but he swung at the first pitch – a 100-mph fastball – and rolled it over to third baseman Alec Bohm, who threw to second to end the inning.

Skenes may have pitched one inning, but walking away with no hits and a zero on the board was all he could ask for in this surreal start to his career.

While first-timers were soaking up the moment, Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani was showing everyone why he is a perennial All-Star and MVP after he broke the scoreless tie in the third inning with a massive 400-foot homer over Red Sox starter Tanner Houck to right field.

The Japanese superstar was all smiles coming around third base, as he got his NL colleagues in a great position to defend their title.

However, San Francisco Giants starter Logan Webb gave up the lead in the next frame. After Marcus Semien singled and Steven Kwan walked, Soto doubled to center field to make it a 3-2 game.

Then, David Fry, the Cleveland Guardians’ surprise All-Star who is having a great start to his 2024 campaign, laced a single to left to score Soto to tie the game up.

Pitching was solid up until Duran’s homer off Greene, and the AL never let up. Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase eventually came in for the save in the top of the ninth inning, and though he gave up a hit, he struck out two of the hitters he faced to close things out in Arlington.

With this MLB All-Star weekend wrapped up, players will head back to their respective cities and prepare for the second half of the regular season, which gets back underway on Friday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.