Red Sox’s $140 million man’s injury woes continue; set to have likely season-ending surgery

A bad era for the Boston Red Sox continues to get worse.

The Sox signed two-time Silver Slugger shortstop Trevor Story to a $140 million contract before the 2022 campaign – by the end of this year, he likely will have played less than a full season’s worth of games from 2022-2024 combined.

After playing in just 94 games in his first season in Boston, and 43 last year, Story’s 2024 season is likely finished after just eight games, as he will be undergoing shoulder surgery that will sideline him for around six months.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Difficult to speculate beyond that,” chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said before Tuesday’s home opener against Baltimore. “But you can kind of do the math there.”

The injury occurred when he hit the ground hard while making a backhand stop on Mike Trout’s single in the fourth inning on Saturday. Story writhed in pain on the outfield grass after landing with most of his body weight on his shoulder.

The play resulted in a dislocation of the shoulder.

Not only has Story struggled to be on the field, but in the rare occurrence he is, he’s been a shell of himself.

ASTROS’ JUSTIN VERLANDER SAYS EVOLUTION OF PITCHING THE ‘BIGGEST’ FACTOR IN WAVE OF INJURIES

Perhaps it may have easy to predict that Story would have fallen off a bit leaving Colorado – during his time with the Rockies, his home/road splits were rather staggering. But even this was tough to predict.

In his career at Coors Field, Story is a .303 hitter with a .972 OPS, but during his Rockies tenue, he slashed just .241/.310/.442. Now, since joining Boston, he owns a .227/.288/.394 slashline in just 145 games. In this short season, he was 7-for-31 (.226).

The Sox inked Story to that deal after a surprise run to the American League Championship Series in which they lost to the Houston Astros.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Story has three years remaining on his deal and is able to opt out after the 2025 season – but it’s pretty hard to imagine he will turn down the remaining $55 million on his deal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.