Red Sox send star Rafael Devers to Giants in shocking blockbuster trade: reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Boston Red Sox have dealt franchise star Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in a shocking trade on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

MLB insider Robert Murray was first to report the deal.

Devers was reportedly traded for Giants pitchers Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, outfield prospect James Tibbs III, the team’s fourth-best prospect per MLB Pipeline, and pitching prospect Jose Bello.

Devers had just helped his Red Sox defeat their AL East rival New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon, launching a home run over the “Green Monster” off Max Fried in the 2-0 win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Now, it seems he will need to pack his things and head out west after this blockbuster deal shakes up MLB.

Boston will also not be sending any money to cover the over $250 million remaining on Devers’ 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension he signed in January 2023 to be a cornerstone of the Red Sox.

But this is baseball’s version of the Luka Doncic trade in the NBA – nobody expected Boston to move on from Devers, who signed with the team as a 16-year-ols international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2013.

RED SOX OWNER, STAFF FLY TO MEET FRUSTRATED $313.5 MILLION STAR AMID POSITION DRAMA: REPORTS

Unfortunately for Red Sox fans, they know what it feels like to see a franchise player be dealt, and it was to a team in the NL West. Mookie Betts was infamously traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers and the rest is history there, as the sweet-swinging righty has won two World Series title there after helping Boston win in 2018.

For Devers, this season has seen tension grow between the front office and himself, especially after the signing of Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman.

During spring training, Devers made it clear he wasn’t giving up his third baseman position for the newcomer Bregman despite the latter being the better defensive player. After conversations with GM Craig Breslow and manager Alex Cora, Devers changed his tune.

But another situation came up when Triston Casas, the team’s starting first baseman, suffered a season-ending injury in a game against the Minnesota Twins. Devers, who had been the team’s designated hitter, was speculated to be the guy to take over there.

Devers, though, told the Red Sox back in May that he won’t be playing first base either. Cora recently said, “He’s my DH,” in reference to Devers, but noted that doesn’t mean he won’t play the infield this season. At the same time, Bregman has been injured, but the Red Sox called up top prospect Marcelo Meyer to fill that void. Romy Gonzalez, who has been hitting well especially against left-handed pitching, assumed first base duties when Casas went down.

Perhaps Devers publicly refusing to help his team out at different positions played a role in the team wanting to move on. But “La Carita” has been enjoying quite the season as a full-time DH.

Devers is hitting .272/.401/.905 with 15 homers and 58 RBI over 73 games this season. He’s also a lot more patient at the plate, leading MLB with 58 walks. The highest mark in that category for his career was last season with 67 over 138 games.

With the Giants, it will be interesting to see what the team wishes to do with Devers, as another Gold Glover, Matt Chapman, is stationed at third base.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for the Red Sox’s return for Devers, Hicks has not had the best start to the 2025 season, owning a 6.47 ERA over 13 games (nine starts) where he has 43 strikeouts to 20 walks. The 28-year-old has played for the St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays as well.

Harrison currently owns the same ERA (4.56) this season as he did all of 2024. Over 23.2 innings (eight appearances), the left-handed Harrison has struck out 25 batters to nine walks.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.