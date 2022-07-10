Red Sox rookie Jeter Downs comes up clutch vs. Yankees: ‘Can’t really put into words’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston Red Sox shortstop Jeter Downs was the hero Saturday night against the rival New York Yankees.

The game was tied 3-3 going into the 10th inning.

The Yankees scored two runs in the top half of the 10th, setting the stage for Downs’ heroics.

Jarren Duran started the 10th on second base, and a single from Rob Refsnyder moved him to third base. Downs knocked in Duran with an RBI single.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Downs advanced to second base on a Xander Bogaerts groundout.

Alex Verdugo came up and singled past Joey Gallo. Refsnyder scored to tie the game, and Downs motored home to score the game-winning run, just beating Gallo’s throw.

For Downs, who was named after Yankees legend Derek Jeter, having that big moment against the Yankees is something he’ll never forget.

METS’ BUCK SHOWALTER TALKS WITH CHRIS BASSITT AFTER COVID-19 TESTING COMMENTS: ‘FREE TO EXPRESS HIMSELF’

“I mean, it’s pretty ironic. It’s kind of funny that my first big league hit, RBI and run came against the Yankees. You can’t write a better story,” he said, via MLB.com.

“Someone asked me how I’m feeling. I said I’m pretty numb right now, so that’s how it’s going so far. We all have dreams, we all have wishes, but I don’t think you can make something like this up to be honest. I dream a lot. I envision things. But this is something you can’t really put into words.”

Downs was called up to the big leagues late last month and got a tweet from Jeter ahead of his first game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Had the chance to meet @jeter2downs a few years ago (he wasn’t with the Red Sox then). Congratulations and good luck… unless you are playing the Yankees,” the Hall of Famer wrote.