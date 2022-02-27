Red Sox release minor-leaguer following racist, homophobic social media posts: ‘I am a racist’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Boston Red Sox released minor league player Brett Netzer after the 2017 third-round pick sent out a series of racist, homophobic and antisemitic tweets, according to The Athletic.

On Friday night, Netzer took shots at transgender people and Black Americans, and said Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom is a “hypocrite and an embarrassment to any torah-following Jew.”

“i am a racist. i do sometimes make assumptions based on a persons race/ethnicity/culture. glad that is out of the way,” Netzer wrote in one tweet.

After The Athletic reported that Netzer was being released, he quote-tweeted the report saying, “ill go along with racist and homophobic, but anti-semitic? thats too far. bloom is a hypocrite and an embarrassment to any torah-following jew.”

Netzer, who played 302 games in the minors from 2017-2019, also attacked the Red Sox executive for supporting Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ community in another tweet. Netzer wrote that Black people should “go back to their roots and start to re-establish their true black culture.” In another tweet, he called closeted transgender people rapists.

Netzer hasn’t played in a game since the COVID-19 pandemic. He had a .263/.327/.355 slash line in the minor leagues. He was on the restricted list in 2021, and now there’s a really good chance he may never step on a baseball field ever again.