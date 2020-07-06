Red Sox pitcher Collin McHugh offers glimpse inside baseball's coronavirus testing protocol

Boston Red Sox pitcher Collin McHugh on Saturday posted a video to his social media giving followers an inside look at how players are getting tested for coronavirus before starting camp again.

“This is our covid test,” McHugh tweeted. “Spitting into a vial like 15 times. No eating/drinking 30 min beforehand. Tested every other day.”

McHugh recorded himself spitting in the tube while a mask hung from his ear. The New York Post noted that the most common coronavirus test was a nasal swab. It was unclear whether one would be used in addition to the saliva test and how many other teams were using similar methods.

McHugh signed with the Red Sox in the offseason after spending the last six seasons with the Houston Astros. In 2019, he recorded a 4.70 ERA and 82 strikeouts.

He commented on getting back to work Friday, according to Mass Live.

“(We’re) trying to put a game on for three hours a night for people. Trying to hopefully give them some rest, give them a break and give them some entertainment and then go right back to the real world. Obviously, our hope is that we can do this safely and we can pull it off, but we’ve seen in different areas of the country and different areas of the world, that this virus can be unpredictable. If we’re not extremely vigilant on our part, it doesn’t take a lot for the walls to start closing in on us,” he said.

Boston manager Ron Roenicke acknowledged that the team did have some positive tests, but didn’t name the players or how many tested positive.