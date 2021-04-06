Red Sox make drastic Patriots' Day-inspired uniform change

The Boston Red Sox on Tuesday unveiled new uniforms the team will be wearing for its Patriots’ Day game – but there is no red in sight.

There will be distinct changes made to the uniforms. The “B” on the players’ and coaches’ hats will be featured on a light blue hat. The primary color of the uniform is yellow. The front will still say “Boston” and the numbers “617” – Fenway Park’s area code – will be printed on their sleeves.

The “City Connect” uniforms are partly inspired by the Boston Marathon, which is usually held on Patriots’ Day. The marathon was moved to October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the team’s website, it’s the biggest uniform change since they went from wearing a blue “Boston” on their chest to a giant red sock in 1908.

The Red Sox will start wearing the uniform on April 17 during their weekend series against the Chicago White Sox. Patriots’ Day is set for April 19 with their game against the White Sox starting at 11:10 a.m. ET.

Boston started the season losing its first three games to the Baltimore Orioles but got back on track Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays with an 11-2 victory.