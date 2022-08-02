Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer after he activated no-trade clause in Juan Soto deal

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Boston Red Sox have acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer from the San Diego Padres after what was certainly a wild day for the first baseman.

Hosmer was originally slated to go to the Washington Nationals in the blockbuster Juan Soto trade, but the Nats were one of 10 teams on his limited no-trade clause. He decided to use it to his advantage.

Hosmer would have gone from a postseason contender in San Diego to maybe the worst team in all of baseball.

Instead, he heads to the East Coast, where the Sox may not be a legitimate threat but are still in the postseason hunt.

Hosmer is hitting .272 with a .727 OPS, and will likely be Boston’s everyday first baseman, which would put Bobby Dalbec on the shelf. Dalbec is batting .205 this season.

The Red Sox, who sit at 52-52, are going for it while trailing the Seattle Mariners by three games for the final American League wild-card spot.