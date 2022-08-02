FOX Sports 

Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer after he activated no-trade clause in Juan Soto deal

The Boston Red Sox have acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer from the San Diego Padres after what was certainly a wild day for the first baseman.

Hosmer was originally slated to go to the Washington Nationals in the blockbuster Juan Soto trade, but the Nats were one of 10 teams on his limited no-trade clause. He decided to use it to his advantage.

Eric Hosmer of the San Diego Padres gets high-fives during the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, July 25, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan.
(Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Hosmer would have gone from a postseason contender in San Diego to maybe the worst team in all of baseball.

Instead, he heads to the East Coast, where the Sox may not be a legitimate threat but are still in the postseason hunt.

Eric Hosmer of the San Diego Padres bats during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field, July 24, 2022, in New York City.
(Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Hosmer is hitting .272 with a .727 OPS, and will likely be Boston’s everyday first baseman, which would put Bobby Dalbec on the shelf. Dalbec is batting .205 this season.

San Diego Padres’ Eric Hosmer, right, celebrates with teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. after they both scored during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, April 18, 2021, in San Diego, California.
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The Red Sox, who sit at 52-52, are going for it while trailing the Seattle Mariners by three games for the final American League wild-card spot.