Red Sox ace ‘felt 100 years old’ in coronavirus nightmare

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez is at training camp after recovering from his physically exhausting battle with the coronavirus.

“For me, I was feeling like all of the symptoms,” Rodriguez told reporters during a Zoom call on Sunday. “The first four days of symptoms were the worst. I felt like I was 100 years old. My body was tired all the time. Throwing up. Headaches. For me, I was one of those people that got hit really hard.”

Prior to his July 7 diagnosis, the 27-year-old was scheduled to start for the Red Sox on Opening Day. The pitching-depleted Red Sox are desperately rushing to get Rodriguez back on the mound, as pitcher Collin McHugh officially opted out of the season due to concerns over elbow issues. The expected ace Chris Sale is out for the season following Tommy John surgery and David Price was part of the Mookie Betts trade. Boston currently has Nathan Eovaldi kicking off the 2020 season against the Baltimore Orioles in place of the lefty.

On Saturday, Rodriguez arrived at Fenway Park for the first time during summer training camp and threw a 25-pitch bullpen session. During the 2019 season, he finished sixth in the American League Cy Young voting. He went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA, 1.33 WHIP in 34 starts.

“It feels really good location-wise, pitching-wise,” Rodriguez said. “So I’ve got to say thanks (to) God that I’m here, and available to throw. And the way that I felt (Saturday) was really good.”