Record-setting crowd sings national anthem at Charlotte FC’s inaugural home opener

Charlotte FC had its inaugural home opener on Saturday night.

But before the game began against the LA Galaxy, over 70,000 fans in attendance delivered one of the finest renditions of the national anthem you’ll see at a sporting event. The microphone cut out, but the fans who filled the seats at Bank of America Stadium took over.

Even though it was a terrific start to Charlotte FC’s MLS debut, the LA Galaxy played spoilers when Efrain Alvarez scored a late goal to lead the visitors to a 1-0 victory.

For the majority of the first half, Charlotte FC failed to get a shot on goal. The Galaxy outshot Charlotte 15-1 through the first 15 minutes of the game. Charlotte’s goalkeeper, Kristijan Kahlina, came away with three saves.

In the second half, Galaxy star forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez came close to scoring early and often, but Alvarez banged in the eventual game-winner in the 77th minute. Just one minute prior to the Galaxy goal, Charlotte’s Christian Fuchs and Benjamin Bender had opportunities but failed to convert their chances. Fuchs had a shot saved and Bender hit a post. That’s when the Galaxy quickly countered, and Alvarez scored from 20 yards out.

Charlotte, which fell 3-0 to DC United in the opening week of the season, will next face Atlanta United FC March 13.