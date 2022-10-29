Recently released Joshua Primo allegedly exposed himself to women, including female Spurs staffer: reports

The San Antonio Spurs released 2021 first-round pick Joshua Primo on Friday, with the guard citing “previous trauma [he] suffered” playing a role in him being waived.

However, it turns out the release stems from multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women, according to ESPN.

Primo is just 19 years old, and the team said they hoped “in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua.”

ESPN also notes that his young talent does intrigue lots of teams, but they do want the full story before committing to the unknown.

Primo was drafted by the Spurs out of the University of Alabama, where he averaged 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 30 games. The Spurs had picked up Primo’s third-year option for the 2023-2024 season just two weeks ago, which guarantees the guard $4.3 million.

“I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement,” Primo said in a statement to ESPN. “I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.”

In his rookie season, Primo appeared in 50 games, averaging 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.