Recently fired head coach bought one-way ticket to Thailand, turning away teams interested in services: report

When you get fired despite being under contract another five years, you can afford some extravagent expenses.

Kliff Kingsbury is taking advantage of his wealth and his time off.

The Arizona Cardinals fired Kingsbury Monday despite extending his contract through the 2027 season in March.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kingsbury reportedly bought a one-way ticket to Thailand.

Apparently, teams have asked Kingsbury if he is interested in joining them, but he is respectfully declining at the moment.

DAMAR HAMLIN RETURNS TO BILLS FACILITY AS TEAM PREPARES FOR PLAYOFF GAME VS. DOLPHINS

Arizona relieved Kingsbury of his duties after a 4-13 season that followed a playoff appearance in 2021 with an 11-6 record.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was rumored his relationship with quarterback Kyler Murray had turned sour, and an anonymous Cardinal recently questioned the quarterback’s work ethic since signing his five-year, $230 million extension in the offseason.