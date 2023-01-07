Recently DFA’ed Trevor Bauer says Dodgers ‘wanted’ him to return and ‘pitch for the team this year’

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Friday they will part ways with Trevor Bauer even after he was reinstated from a 324-game suspension Dec. 22.

Bauer released a statement after he was designated for assignment, saying Dodgers leadership wanted the 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner to pitch for the team in 2023.

“Following two weeks of conversations around my return to the organization, I sat down with Dodgers leadership in Arizona yesterday who told me they wanted me to return and pitch for the team this year,” Bauer said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The right-hander missed the 2022 MLB season after being suspended amid sexual assault allegations. He made 17 starts in 2021 before being placed on paid administrative leave. His suspension was the longest non-lifetime suspension in the history of baseball.

Bauer was accused in 2021 of sexual assault by a San Diego woman he met via social media. Bauer says all actions between the two were consensual, saying the two engaged in rough sex at his Pasadena home at her suggestion and followed mutually set guidelines in advance. He said each encounter ended with them joking and her spending the night.

DODGERS SAY TREVOR BAUER WILL ‘NO LONGER BE PART’ OF ORGANIZATION FOLLOWING LENGTHY SUSPENSION

Bauer will soon officially be a free agent able to sign with any team. The Dodgers will remain on the hook for the rest of the $22.5 million owed to him.

“While we were unable to communicate throughout the administrative leave and arbitration process, my representatives spoke to Dodgers leadership immediately following the arbitration decision …,” said Bauer.

“While I am disappointed by the organization’s decision today, I appreciate the wealth of support I’ve received from the Dodgers clubhouse. I wish the players all the best and look forward to competing elsewhere.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bauer has a career record of 83-69 with a 3.79 ERA, spending his time in Cleveland as well as with the Cincinnati Reds and Dodgers.

He pitched to a 2.59 ERA, striking out 11.5 batters per nine innings in 2021 with the Dodgers. After his Cy Young Award-winning campaign, he inked a three-year, $102 million contract with the Los Angeles.