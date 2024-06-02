Real Madrid rides 2nd half surge to 15th Champions League trophy

Real Madrid could breathe a sign of relief in the first half of the UEFA Champions League final Saturday against Borussia Dortmund.

Dani Caravajal rose to the occasion in the second half to help the La Liga giant win the trophy. Caravajal’s 74th-minute header came before Vinicius Junior added the match-sealing score nine minutes later.

Real Madrid defeated Dortmund 2-0.

“I can’t have dreamed it much better than this,” 20-year-old Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham told TNT Sports after the match.

Bellingham picked up the victory against his former club, Dortmund. He transferred to Madrid last summer for a fee that could top $139 million. He had a chance to get on the board in the 78th minute, but his shot was tipped at the last second.

“I can’t put it into words — best night of my life,” he added.

Vinicius Junior scored 15 goals in the La Liga season as the club finished on top of the table. He had two goals against Bayern Munich in the semifinals and a goal against RB Leipzig in the round of 16.

He finished with five goals throughout the competition.

It is Real Madrid’s 15th Championship League trophy and the club’s sixth trophy since the 2013-14 campaign.

Dortmund nearly had two goals in the first half of the match. Niclas Füllkrug hit the post at close range. A valiant effort with less than five minutes was not nearly enough for the club to at least get within one goal of the lead.

Dortmund finished Bundesliga in fifth. The club defeated Paris Saint-Germain to reach the final.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

