Rays, Yankees to use game coverage to spread awareness on ‘gun violence’

Professional sports organizations are yet again cherry-picking tragedy to apparently promote their own political talking points.

The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees have partnered to use their home broadcasts for tonight’s contest to spread awareness on gun violence.

It’s just the latest black square trend that likely won’t accomplish anything. They just keep screaming louder.

“Every day, more than 110 Americans are killed with guns, and more than 200 are shot and injured,” The Yankees tweeted. “Firearms were the leading cause of death for American children and teens in 2020.”

“We all deserve to be safe — in schools, grocery stores, places of worship, out neighborhoods, houses and America,” the Rays wrote on Twitter. “The most recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde have shaken us to the core. The Tampa Bay Rays are mourning these heartbreaking tragedies that took the lives of innocent children and adults. This cannot become normal. We cannot become numb. We cannot look the other way. We all know, if nothing changes, nothing changes.”

And this is when the Rays explain how they plan to get involved.

“The Rays organization stands committed to actionable change and has made a $50,000 commitment to Everytown For Gun Safety’s Support Fund. Everytown is the largest gun violence prevention organization in America. Rather than our usual game coverage on social media tonight, we’ve partnered with Everytown to amplify facts about gun violence in America. We understand that no single organization can solve this crisis alone, but working together, we can make an impact. We invite you to join us and do what you can, when you can, where you can – because our lives depend on it.”

Yankees or Rays fans that had plans to watch baseball and escape reality are forced to listen to one side of this polarizing tragedy. Half the country thinks any trace of a weapon causes death, meanwhile the rest acknowledge America’s fight with mental illness.

It’s much more likely the solution is somewhere in between and pledges like these only create a further divide between the two sides.

If these teams actually want to be part of a solution, they should allow sports fans to escape this world for a couple of hours. We clearly need it.