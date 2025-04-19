Rays shortstop hikes ball to kick off bizarre double play, one day after robbing home run

Jose Caballero has put on a defensive clinic in the last 24 hours, both in the infield and outfield.

On Friday night, he robbed Ben Rice of a home run in right field.

On Saturday afternoon, playing shortstop, the Tampa Bay Rays utility man was at the front end of one of the crazier double plays in recent memory.

In a series against the New York Yankees, the red-hot Paul Goldschmidt came up with the bases loaded in the top of the first inning and no outs.

It was a nightmare scenario for Rays pitcher Shane Baz, and Goldschmidt made things even worse by hitting a ground ball 105 mph.

But Baz was in good hands with Caballero.

The 28-year-old didn’t initially come up with the ball cleanly, but he was able to keep it in front of him. And he had no choice but to get an out by doing his best Jason Kelce impersonation.

Caballero hiked the ball to Brandon Lowe for the first out, and he fired it to first. Goldschmidt was initially ruled safe, but replays showed the Yankee first baseman missed the base, so it was ruled a double play.

The runner on third scored, and the next batter, Jazz Chisholm, brought him home. But without the wizardry from Caballero, it could’ve been a much longer inning.

Trent Grisham homered in the second inning to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead.

Caballero was in right field Friday night when he robbed Rice, another red-hot Yankee slugger, of a two-run shot.

The Yankees won 1-0 Friday.

The Rays are 8-12, while New York is riding a five-game winning streak at 13-7.

