Rays' Randy Arozarena breaks MLB postseason record held by Derek Jeter

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena broke the rookie record for most hits in a single postseason Friday night with a home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With the Rays trailing 6-1, Arozarena smacked a home run off of Kenley Jansen to cut the Dodgers’ lead to 6-2. However, Jansen would close out the game with the next batter.

Arozarena recorded his 23rd hit with the home run, which breaks Derek Jeter’s 1996 mark for most hits by a rookie. Pablo Sandoval has the most hits in a single postseason overall with 26. He also tied the record for most home runs in a postseason.

Arozarena may have had the benefit of the extended playoffs behind him. He’s at the mark in 17 games while Jeter made his mark in 15 games. MLB extended the playoffs because of the pandemic-shortened season.

Los Angeles got the best of Tampa Bay on Friday night and went up 2-1 in the World Series. Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler struck out 10 batters in six innings and got help early from the offense.

L.A.’s Justin Turner hit a home run in the first inning – a solo shot. Los Angeles would then tack on two more in the third and two in the fourth. Austin Barnes would then hit a solo home run off John Curtiss.

Game 4 is Saturday night.