Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge released from hospital after being struck in face by 105 mph foul ball

The Tampa Bay Rays have more to celebrate Saturday than just the team’s win over the Detroit Tigers.

Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge, who was struck by a 105 mph foul ball while standing in the team’s dugout during Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, has been released from the hospital after undergoing surgery to address multiple facial fractures, Adam Berry, a Rays beat reporter for MLB.com, reported Saturday.

According to the report, Bigge also stopped by the stadium during the Rays’ 8-3 win over the Tigers.

The positive update followed president of baseball operations Erik Neander’s comments on WDAE Friday that “the most concerning outcomes have been ruled out.”

The incident described by players and managers as “terrifying” unfolded in the top of the seventh inning when a ball off the bat of Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman drove straight toward the Rays’ dugout, striking Bigge on the right side of his face.

He was placed on a backboard after receiving medical attention.

Despite a bloodied face, Bigge gave a thumbs-up to fans who looked on in fear. He was taken to a hospital for further evaluation, but Rays manager Kevin Cash said after the game Bigge never lost consciousness and was able to speak with first responders.

“It’s really scary. It’s terrifying. We sit in these dugouts every night, and, in a lot of ways, you kind of feel like a sitting duck,” Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said after the game. “It’s just terrifying.”

Rays pitcher Ryan Pepiot said he was standing near Bigge when Bigge was hit. He called it “one of the scariest things I’ve ever seen.”

“You see the ball coming at you, and we all ducked. You could hear the contact it made and then see him fall backwards,” Pepiot said, via MLB.com. “I mean, honestly, like, I almost threw up. I’m not good with blood or anything like that. But just seeing that, just like how close it was, it was one of the scariest things I’ve ever seen.

Bigge is on the 15-day injured list with a lat strain. He has a 2.40 ERA in 13 relief outings covering 15 innings this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.