Rays’ Pete Fairbanks gives blunt assessment of pitching performance after loss

Tampa Bay Rays closer Pete Fairbanks allowed two runs in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels during their ninth loss of the season, 5-4, on Thursday night.

Fairbanks allowed run-scoring singles to Anthony Rendon and Taylor Ward. Fairbanks intentionally walked Mike Trout before Ward’s two-out hit. He has allowed seven earned runs in seven innings of work so far this season.

He did not give himself a great assessment when talking to reporters after the game.

“I thought it generally sucked,” Fairbanks said, via Bally Sports. “I didn’t think it was a specific suck, I thought it was like an all-encompassing type of suck. We’re gonna try and rectify that. But for right now, I’m gonna be pretty p—ed about it.”

Fairbanks was asked where he goes from here. He was not sure but was going to take a few more minutes to stew about it, then get back to work.

“I’ll give it 15 minutes of sulk and then get back on the bump and figure it out.”

Fairbanks has been a solid reliever for Tampa Bay since his first full season with the Rays. He owns a 3.13 ERA with 224 strikeouts in 168 games with the team. However, he owns a 9.00 so far this year.

The Rays are 10-9 to start the season.

Amed Rosario played the hero for the Rays on Tuesday night with a 13th-inning RBI single.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

