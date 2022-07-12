FOX Sports 

Rays lose Wander Franco, Kevin Kiermaier due to injury; timetable for return unknown

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco will have surgery Tuesday on his right wrist.

Wander Franco #5 of the Tampa Bay Rays throws during the third nning of a game against the Boston Red Sox on July 6, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.
(Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Franco has a hamate injury. He left Saturday’s 5-4 loss at Cincinnati after fouling off a 100.2 mph Hunter Greene pitch before striking out.

Manager Kevin Cash said Monday that the 21-year-old Franco will be sidelined for five to eight weeks. Franco is hitting .260 with five homers and 23 RBIs in 58 games in the first season of a $182 million, 11-year contract.

The Rays placed Franco and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list on Sunday.

Kevin Kiermaier #39 of the Tampa Bay Rays heads to the dugout after his at bat during their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on July 3, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.
(Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Kiermaier, 32, is dealing with left hip inflammation. He will see a hip specialist in Tennessee after the All-Star break.

“KK’s going to be down for some time,” Cash said. “We need to let the hip calm down and let the expert give his recommendation. KK might have a decision to make at that point.”

Wander Franco #5 and Kevin Kiermaier #15 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrate a 7-1 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 6, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
(Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Kiermaier is batting .228 with seven homers and 22 RBIs in 63 games this season.