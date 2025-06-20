Rays’ Hunter Bigge carted off field in ‘terrifying’ scene after being struck in the face by 105-mph ball

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was carted off the field at George M. Steinbrenner Field in a terrifying scene after the reliever was struck in the face by a foul ball in Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Bigge was struck by a 105-mph ball off the bat of Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman at the top of the seventh inning. The ball, heading straight for the dugout, struck Bigge on the right side of his face.

“Certainly you feel for Hunter and his wife. I can’t imagine what she and he were going through,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said, via MLB.com. “Scary for everybody, none more than them.”

Bigge was placed on a backboard after receiving medical attention in the dugout. Despite a bloodied face, Bigge gave a thumbs-up to fans who looked on in fear. He was taken to a hospital for further evaluation, but Cash said Bigge never lost consciousness and was able to speak with first responders.

The game was delayed by eight minutes, but the scary scene left fans and players in a state of shock.

“It’s really scary, it’s terrifying. We sit in these dugouts every night, and, in a lot of ways, you kind of feel like a sitting duck,” Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said after the game. “It’s just terrifying.”

Rutschman echoed that sentiment, adding that he’s “praying” for the best.

“I saw it [come] off my bat, and it was just really, really scary. I’m praying for him and for his recovery, hope he’s doing OK. I’m just – it’s scary,” he told reporters in the locker room. “You never want to see that. I think everyone wishes for the best health for everyone in this game, and you hate to see that. I hope he’s doing OK.”

Bigge is on the 15-day injured list with a lat strain. He has a 2.40 ERA in 13 relief outings covering 15 innings this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.