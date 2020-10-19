Rays are among 6 teams without a World Series in the trophy case

The Tampa Bay Rays will only have their second crack at a World Series title when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 on Tuesday.

The Rays came into existence as the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 1998 – along with fellow expansion team, the Arizona Diamondbacks. While the Diamondbacks had quick success, winning the World Series in 2001, the Rays needed 10 years to win the American League pennant.

Tampa Bay fell to the Philadelphia Phillies losing four of the five games played in 2008. The Rays may have an even bigger task in defeating the Dodgers in this year’s World Series.

The Rays are among the six MLB teams who have never won the World Series.

The other five teams are:

First Season: 1969

World Series Appearances: 2

The Padres have only made it to the World Series twice since coming into Major League Baseball 51 years ago. The team lost in 1984 to the Detroit Tigers and in 1998 to the New York Yankees.

First Season: 1961

World Series Appearances: 2

The Rangers came into the American League as the Washington Senators in 1961. The franchise moved to Texas in 1972, but its lack of success followed the team to the Lone Star State as the franchise didn’t make it to the Series until 2010. The Rangers ran into misfortunate two consecutive years. In 2010, they were beaten by the San Francisco Giants and in 2011 they were beaten by the St. Louis Cardinals.

First Season: 1969

World Series Appearances:1

The Brewers began their baseball life as the Seattle Pilots – but lasted only one season in the Pacific Northwest. The team moved to Milwaukee and became the Brewers in 1970. Since then, Milwaukee only made the 1982 World Series when they were still part of the American League. The team lost to the Cardinals. The franchise moved to the National League in 1998, but a return to the series has eluded it.

First Season: 1993

World Series Appearances: 1

The Rockies came into the Natioanl League in 1993, along with the Florida Marlins as MLB’s latest expansion teams. Colorado has not had as much success as the Marlins. The Rockies made one World Series – in 2007. The team lost to the Boston Red Sox in the series. It was the first and only time they were in the Fall Classic.

First Season: 1977

World Series Appearances: 0

The Seattle Mariners are the only active MLB team to have yet to make a World Series. The team has been in existence for 43 years but has made the American League Championship Series only three times, losing the series each time. Seattle has not had a taste of post-season baseball since 2001.