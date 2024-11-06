Ravens to acquire All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White in trade with Rams

The Baltimore Ravens addressed a major need at the NFL trade deadline, acquiring Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre’Davious White before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Ravens own the NFL’s worst pass defense, allowing 280.9 yards per game through the air.

Given the team’s amazing offensive productivity and 6-3 record, the Ravens, hoping for a playoff run this season, shored up their secondary with White, a former All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl corner.

According to multiple reports, the Rams are receiving a 2026 seventh-round pick, while sending White and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Baltimore.

Why such a low price for someone that was an All-Pro? Well, White has been inactive the last four games, as the Rams gave him permission to speak to other teams about a trade.

White and his reps knew something had to be done by the deadline on Tuesday, but teams weren’t going to pay a steep price for someone who has played four games this season while also having an extensive injury history.

Injuries have stymied White’s production over recent seasons, as he suffered a torn Achilles with the Buffalo Bills last season.

The 29-year-old only played four games last season and just six games in 2022, leaving Buffalo no choice but to let their first-round pick of the 2017 NFL Draft walk prior to this year.

When White was last healthy for a full season, he was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019, hauling in six interceptions with 17 passes defended, two forced fumbles and 58 combined tackles for Buffalo over 15 games.

He would follow that up in 2020 with his second straight Pro Bowl campaign, tallying three picks, 11 passes defended and 1.5 sacks for the Bills.

The Rams were hoping White could be healthy and give them a boost in the secondary this season, but the fit was never there. Perhaps with Baltimore, White can find his old ways again.

That’s what the Ravens are hoping as they look to get out of rock bottom in pass defense as the season progresses.

