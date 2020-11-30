Ravens-Steelers postponed to Wednesday: report

The Week 12 showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will reportedly be postponed until Wednesday night due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

It was the third time the NFL moved the game since it was originally scheduled on Thanksgiving. ESPN reported the game was moved again Monday night.

Assuming the Ravens-Steelers game plays as scheduled, it will be the sixth Wednesday game in NFL history and just the second since 1948. The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys opened the 2012 season on a Wednesday.

The Ravens had two more members of their team test positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, including Pro Bowl tight end and Type 1 diabetic Mark Andrews, ESPN reported on Sunday. That brought the team’s total to at least 11 players and 10 staff members who have recently contracted the virus. Twenty players total have been added to the reserve/COVID list in recent days.

The Ravens’ outbreak led to the Ravens-Steelers game being rescheduled, but the Steelers have been dealing with COVID problems as well. Running back James Conner was among the Steelers personnel who tested positive for the virus.

After the game was postponed on Thanksgiving, the league announced on Friday that the Ravens (6-4) would play against the unbeaten Steelers (10-0) on Tuesday night.

Before the move to Tuesday night, the game was moved to Sunday afternoon after an initial wave of players on the Ravens tested positive for the coronavirus.