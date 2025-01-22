Ravens star pleads for somebody to beat Chiefs: ‘We can’t let them keep getting away with this’

The Kansas City Chiefs are in their seventh straight AFC title game with a chance to become the first team to ever three-peat.

Ever since Patrick Mahomes became the full-time starter, the Chiefs have run the league, winning three titles in that span.

Well, that has bothered a lot of people.

Chiefs hatred has certainly become a thing for fans, but it is now spreading to the players as well.

The Baltimore Ravens had a chance at a rematch of last year’s AFC championship when they went to Buffalo on Sunday night (the Chiefs had beaten the Houston Texans earlier in the weekend).

The Chiefs defeated Baltimore last year, and certainly, the Ravens wanted revenge, but they fell to the Bills, 27-25.

Despite being home this upcoming weekend, though, Ravens star Marlon Humphrey will be emotionally invested in Sunday’s Bills-Chiefs matchup.

“I have no reason of saying this other than being a hater. The Bills or whatever NFC team gotta beat the Chiefs. We can’t let them keep getting away with this,” Humphrey posted to X on Tuesday.

Lots of the hatred has come from fans feeling referees favor the Chiefs, which Mahomes addressed earlier this week.

“I‘ve kind of learned that no matter what happens during the game that something’s going to come out about it if you win, and you continue to win. So, I don’t really pay attention to it,” Mahomes said.

“I mean, obviously, I’ve been on both sides of it as far as how I felt the calls were made, but, at the end of the day, man, those guys are doing their best to make the best calls and keep it to where the players are making the plays in the game. And that’s what decides the outcome. And obviously there was a call here or there that people didn’t agree with, but, at the same time, I think there was a lot of other plays that really decided the outcome of that football game.”

With a win on Sunday, the Chiefs will be in their fifth Super Bowl since the turn of the decade.

