Ravens rout Texans on Christmas, inch closer to division title

The Baltimore Ravens took the AFC North lead with a 31-2 blowout victory against the Houston Texans Wednesday night and a Pittsburgh Steelers loss earlier in the day.

Lamar Jackson was the star of the show.

The quarterback and league MVP candidate broke off a 48-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to put the game out of reach for the Texans. He followed up with a touchdown pass to Mark Andrews with 5:50 remaining in the quarter.

Jackson also had a touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely with 1:51 left in the first half.

Jackson finished with 168 passing yards and 87 rushing yards in the win. He spread the ball around to eight different receivers. No receiver had more than two catches.

Andrews had two catches for 68 yards.

Derrick Henry played a supporting role in the win. He got the game started with a touchdown run from the goal line in the first quarter and finished with 147 rushing yards on 27 carries.

The Texans’ lone score came from a safety in the second quarter with a tackle on Henry.

C.J. Stroud was 17 of 31 for 185 passing yards and an interception. He was sacked five times.

Houston played without wide receiver Tank Dell, who sustained a serious knee injury in last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The team was already dealt an injury blow when it lost Stefon Diggs earlier in the season.

Nico Collins had three catches for 59 yards to lead the team. John Metchie III had five catches for 48 yards. But the offense just wasn’t there.

Houston converted only 10 first downs on 11 drives, and Baltimore outgained Houston 432-211.

The Ravens moved to 11-5 and into first place in the AFC North. The Steelers lost to the Chiefs and fell to 10-6.

Houston fell to 9-7 on the season.