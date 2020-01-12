Ravens' Marshal Yanda accuses Titans' Jeffery Simmons of spitting in his face during playoff game

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda accused Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons of spitting in his face during their playoff matchup Saturday night.

Yanda, an eight-time Pro Bowl guard, told the reporters that Simmons spat in his face and was “saying some stuff today that was just ridiculous conduct for the NFL,” according to USA Today.

“I just want to put him on notice, in the media. I’ve never done this in my career,” Yanda said. “There’s a right way and a wrong way to play football, and that guy did not do it the right way today. So the refs and everybody in the NFL need to put him on notice. Like I said, I’ve never been spit in my face, and I literally got spit right in my face by No. 98.”

Simmons wasn’t in the locker room after Yanda made the allegation and wasn’t made available to the media for a response, according to USA Today. Yanda said he doesn’t remember what may have caused Simmons to spit on him but said the incident occurred in the third quarter.

“I told [Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey] to get your guy because that’s ridiculous,” he said. “I definitely respect Jurrell and I wanted to let him know to get your guy, because that was just, like I said, that’s not acceptable in this game.”

Yanda was accused of spitting at then-Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict last year. However, Yanda said the spit wasn’t aimed toward Burfict.

“I would never, ever spit on another man, another person, individual, ever,” Yanda said days after the Burfict incident. “That’s not the way I was raised, that’s not the way I raise my kids.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.