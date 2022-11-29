Ravens’ Lamar Jackson vehemently pushes back on suggestion he’s anti-gay: ‘Defamation of my character’

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson took issue with the characterization of an expletive-laced tweet he sent in clapping back at a critic on social media following Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jackson responded to the critic who said the Ravens should let the quarterback go to free agency instead of signing him to a long-term, lucrative contract.

“Boy STFU y’all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did s— but eat d–k,” he wrote before eventually deleting it.

The tweet was described as including an “anti-gay phrase” in an ESPN report about the exchange. The 2018 NFL MVP had words for the reporter, Jamison Hensley, who wrote the story.

“This is Defamation of my character, Because not once have I ever mentioned or disrespect anyone’s Sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, Religion or Race. Your reaching…” Jackson tweeted Monday.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked about Jackson’s tweets during his media availability Monday.

“I talked to him. I heard about it last night, talked to him this morning,” Harbaugh said. “I talked to him on the plane, too, a little bit, but that was about other things and things about the game. I talk to these guys. … We talk a lot about football, but we also talk a little bit about that stuff, too, what goes on in terms of the media and everything. Really, you just beg guys not to get into the Twitter world right after the game, especially after a loss. It’s never going to be positive. It’s not going to be a nice place.”

“That’s kind of reflected in Lamar’s response, because what he said was just so out of character for him; that’s not the way he speaks, that’s not the way he talks, it’s not the words he ever uses. I’ve never heard him say things like that before, but like you said, he wants to win. I’m sure he’s frustrated, just like we all are, and that’s just a place you just don’t want to live right after a game. I know he understands that. Lamar Jackson – you’ve been around him – he has one of the biggest hearts of anybody I know. You all have seen him, the way he treats people, the way he treats kids, the way he treats the media. He’s also one of the biggest competitors I’ve ever met, so those kinds of conversations he takes very seriously. So, you get trapped sometimes by someone who’s baiting you just a little bit, and you can’t live there. It’s not important. I see you shaking your head, and you’re right. That’s something I love about him, but I think that’s not a place he wants to be in, [and] those are certainly not things he wants to say.”

Jacksonville won the game, 28-27, thanks to a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the waning moments of the game.