Ravens’ Lamar Jackson upset with Marquise Brown trade during draft

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson appeared to be unhappy with the news the team traded wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night during the NFL Draft.

The Ravens did some pick swapping during the entire first round but the big deal came with the Cardinals. Baltimore traded Brown and a third-round pick to the Cardinals for their No. 23 pick. Baltimore used the 23rd pick to select center Taylor Linderbaum.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jackson tweeted his apparent unhappiness with the trade. He even retweeted one fan who wrote: “What the f—ing f— bro! We traded away Hollywood,” ending with broken heart emojis.

Brown played in all 16 games for the Ravens for the second consecutive year. He had 91 catches on 146 targets for 1,008 yards. Both were career highs for the receiver. He added six touchdowns as well. Only tight end Mark Andrews had more targets than Brown during the year.

Baltimore finished 8-9 last season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jackson played in 12 games but missed the final four games with an injury. The 2019 NFL MVP had 2,882 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions for the Ravens. He also had 767 rushing yards and two touchdowns – his lowest totals since becoming the full-time starter in Baltimore.