Ravens’ Lamar Jackson tries to tamp down hype ahead of Chiefs game

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tried to tamp down the expectations of his upcoming matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

Jackson has yet to win against the Chiefs and Mahomes in his career while being 30-5 against the rest of the NFL. The star quarterback attempted to shut down the storyline.

“No. It’s not about me and [Patrick] Mahomes – not to me, probably to everyone else,” Jackson said ahead of the Sunday night matchup, via CBS Sports. “But it’s the Ravens vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. They did beat us three times or whatever, but that’s in the past. We have a better opportunity this time to come around, and we’ll take the advantage and win at our home stadium. But I’m not dwelling on those losses; come Sunday night, we’re going to play.”

Jackson was criticized a bit last season when he said the Chiefs were the Ravens’ “kryptonite.”

The quarterback will have to play like Superman to slow down Kansas City, which had a comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns last week. The Ravens lost in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

Mahomes is undefeated in the month of September during his career. Sunday’s game and last year’s matchup are the only two times former MVPs under the age of 27 have met as starting quarterbacks in NFL history.