Ravens’ Lamar Jackson slams helmet in frustration after late interception

Lamar Jackson’s frustrations boiled over late in the Baltimore Ravens’ 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after he threw a late interception with less than seven minutes to play in the game.

Jackson led the team to the Chiefs’ 25-yard line before he tried to force a pass to Isaiah Likely. Chiefs safety Deon Bush stepped in front and took the ball away.

The Ravens’ star quarterback walked back to the sideline and slammed his helmet down in frustration.

Baltimore’s defense was able to stop Kansas City and forced them to punt the ball. The Ravens came back down the field on nine plays for 29 yards and kicked a field goal to cut the deficit to seven points.

It was too late for them. Jackson fell to 2-4 as a starter in the postseason despite having been the top seed in the conference twice. He made a few great plays in the loss, but Baltimore’s offense sputtered at times.

“That guy was the main guy I was playing for, honestly,” Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen said. “So much stuff he gets that he doesn’t deserve. This was his opportunity to be able to write some of that stuff off and move on to the next thing.

“That’s why it hurts, because you want to see people like that, teammates that you love and care about, get what they’re supposed to get.”

Jackson was 20-for-37 with 272 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception.

“It’s crazy. We had some opportunities out there. We’ve just got to take advantage of them,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “We scored one touchdown, and that’s not like us.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

