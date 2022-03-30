NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lamar Jackson is pushing back on the notion that he wants to leave the Baltimore Ravens.

The 2019 NFL MVP on Wednesday tweeted that he loves the team and lashed out at a “false narrative” surrounding his playing future with the Ravens.

“I love my Ravens I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving stop tryna read my mind,” Jackson wrote.

His comments quickly drew a response from Ravens’ All-Pro tackle Ronnie Stanley and recently retired safety Anthony Levine Sr., who spent 10 seasons with Baltimore.

While it’s unclear what provoked Jackson’s comments on social media, they came a day after Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti discussed negations regarding the quarterback’s contract at the NFL league meetings in Florida.

Bisciotti reiterated that the team was committed to signing its star quarterback to a long-term deal, despite Jackson reportedly being slow to engage with general manager Eric DeCosta in contract talks.

Bisciotti said he didn’t expect Jackson to sign an extension before this season unless the quarterback “has a change of heart.” He described Jackson’s decision to wait as “unique as hell,” ESPN reported.

“It’s unique as hell because everybody expects you to say, ‘I’ve got to get mine now,'” Bisciotti said. “The kid is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl, that I think deep down, he doesn’t think he’s worthy. I think he wants that to say, ‘Now, I deserve to be on top.’ People can speculate any way they want.”

The Ravens could use the franchise tag to keep Jackson in the fold if extension talks don’t lead to a new contract by the next offseason. That would prevent Jackson from becoming a free agent.

Jackson, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, will earn $23 million this season, with a new contract likely making him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.

“But it’s like, Eric can’t keep calling him and say, ‘Hey Lamar, you really need to get in here and get this thing done.’ That’s not a GM’s job,” Bisciotti added. “Kirk Cousins did it that way. What if Lamar says that? ‘I’ll play on the fifth year. I’ll play on the franchise. I’ll play on another franchise, and then you can sign me.'”

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ new deal averages $50 million per year and Deshaun Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits over sexual assault allegations, landed a fully guaranteed $230 million contract from the Cleveland Browns this month.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who was selected No. 7 overall in Jackson’s 2018 draft class, signed a six-year, $258 million extension with the team last summer.

Jackson, 25, is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. His 2021 season was cut short due to an injury suffered against the Browns.

He finished last season with 2,882 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions in 12 games for Baltimore — in addition to 767 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report