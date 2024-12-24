Ravens’ Lamar Jackson eager to watch Beyoncé halftime show: ‘Sorry fellas’

The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans have a huge matchup on Wednesday afternoon in a game that will have an impact on playoff seeding.

But Wednesday’s game is being played on Christmas Day as part of a special slate of matchups being featured on Netflix. Beyoncé is set to perform at halftime of the Ravens-Texans game and NFL MVP contender Lamar Jackson is already planning on being on the field for that.

He said he wasn’t going to be disappointed that he couldn’t watch because he will be out there.

“I’m going to go out there and watch,” he told reporters on Monday. “First time seeing Beyoncé perform, and it’s at our game – that’s dope. I’m going to go out and watch. Sorry [head coach John] Harbaugh, sorry. Sorry fellas.”

Jackson said his favorite Beyoncé song was “Irreplaceable.”

The Ravens star quarterback has become one player who is irreplaceable. He’s put himself into the running for a second consecutive NFL MVP award as he has the team on top of the AFC North division and in play for homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

Should he somehow top Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen for the award, it would be the third time for him.

“If it [does] happen, it happens, [and] that’d be dope. Three times [winning it], but like you said, I’m not really focused on that,” he said. “That’s never been my goal though. Even [with] the first or second one, [winning MVP has] never been my goal. I always want to finish with the championship, but I’ve been falling short.

“Got that accolade, but I still feel like the MVP is a team thing, though, because my teammates [are] helping me get that award, because I always say that I’m not the one catching the passes [or] blocking to help me get these passes off [and] stuff like that. That’s [the] offensive line, tight ends, receivers [and] running backs. It’s everybody, all of us included. I’m trying to win the championship. That’s my biggest goal. That’s been my goal ever since [I was] a little kid, but an MVP in the National Football League – that’s dope. That is dope.”